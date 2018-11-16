Mailing a Pipe Bomb

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Federal prosecutors are adding three more charges against a 60-year-old Missouri man accused of mailing a pipe bomb to West Plains police. Prosecutors say a federal grand jury returned new felony counts against Donald Schamber of Mountain Grove. The grand jury kept the original charge of mailing an explosive device. The additional charges are using and transporting explosives and making a destructive device. The new counts could add 30 years or more to a prison term if Schamber is convicted. He already faced up to 20 years in prison for the first count of mailing a bomb.