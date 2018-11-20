Maine Couple's Deaths Ruled Murder-Suicide

CHAPMAN, Maine - State police say the death of an elderly couple who'd recently moved from Missouri to Maine was a murder-suicide.

The state medical examiner's office concluded Friday that 81-year-old Marcus Sykora and his 77-year-old wife, Sheila Sykora, both died from single gunshots to the head.

The couple had recently moved from Kansas City, Missouri to the northern Maine town of Chapman to live with their daughter.

Police say the daughter was in another section of the house when the shootings took place Thursday. She heard the gunshots, went to her parent's apartment, and then called 911.

Detectives say Marcus Sykora shot his wife and then turned the handgun on himself. Marcus Sykora died at the scene; his wife was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say both had had medical issues.