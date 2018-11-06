Maintenance Facility to Open at KCI by April

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Aviation Technical Services says it plans to open its aircraft maintenance plant at Kansas City International Airport by April.

ATS officials say they expect to finalize the lease for the plant by Feb. 1. The Kansas City Council has approved a seven-year, $7 million lease with two, 10-year renewal options for the plant.

The Kansas City Star reports ATS plans to hire about 540 new employees and 40 contract workers for the KCI operation within three to five years, and the operation could grow to 1,000 jobs. The company is expected to invest about $7 million in its Kansas City facilities.

The KCI operation will provide services for wide-body and narrow-body commercial and military transport jet aircraft.