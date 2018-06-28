Maintenance Work Begins on East Walnut Street

COLUMBIA - Street maintenance crews will perform street repairs on East Walnut Street between William Street and Old Highway 63 beginning Tuesday.

The work will start at 7 a.m. and result in temporary lane restrictions. The work is expected to be finished Thursday, June 7 at 3:30 p.m.

Until then, The City of Columbia Public Works Department asks motorists and pedestrians to exercise extreme caution in the area. It suggests to use an alternate route whenever possible.