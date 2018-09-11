Major Case Squad investigates death of man in Wentzville

By: The Associated Press

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the death of a Wentzville man.

The body of 26-year-old Ruben Martinez was found around 1:30 a.m. Sunday inside a home in the St. Charles County town. A fire had broken out inside the home, but authorities say it wasn't the fire that killed Martinez. An autopsy will determine cause of death.

No arrests have been made.