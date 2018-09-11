Major case squad investigating death of woman in Ferguson

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the death of a woman at a home in Ferguson.

KMOV-TV reports that police were called Saturday night to a home where a 23-year-old woman was found dead. Blood was found, but the cause of death has not been released.

Police said evidence suggests that the woman was the victim of a homicide.