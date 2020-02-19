Major Case Squad investigating suburban St. Louis killing

HAZELWOOD (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been fatally shot in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police identified the victim as Calvin Sharp of St. Charles. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when officers responded early Saturday to investigate gunfire in Hazelwood.

The Hazelwood Police Department activated the Major Case Squad for assistance. No other information was immediately available.