Major Case Squad Investigating Three Homicides in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY- The Mid Missouri Major Case Squad was called in Friday to aid the Callaway County Sheriff's Department and other investigating agencies after the third reported homicide in Callaway County within a week.

The latest homicide victim is 54-year-old Deborah Bates of the Millersburg area. Bryan Wiser, who lived with Bates, told authorities he left the home around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning and when he returned later that night, he found Bates unresponsive.

Investigators didn't say how Bates died, and an autopsy was performed Friday morning. Authorities said they have no motive, nothing has been reported missing, and there were no signs of forced entry at Bates's home on County Road 340.

Meanwhile, officials continued to search for suspects in the double homicide in Auxvasse last Friday. Mike and Amanda Wieberg were found dead in their burned down home on County Raod 1027.

Investigators do not believe the cases are connected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Callaway County Sheriff's Office at 573-642-7291, Crime Stoppers at 573-592-2474, or the Mid Missouri Major Case Squad at 573-592-2452.