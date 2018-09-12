Major Changes for the UM System

After months of forums, surveys, discussions and even blogs, the University of Missouri board of curators has voted in favor of changing the name of the University of Missouri-Rolla to the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Based on more than six months research, the student body reaction seems to be split on the decision. About 48% of the student population is in favor of the name change while about 52% is against it. The same survey revealed alumni were much more receptive to a new identity. More than 70% of the alumni who responded to the survey were in favor a new moniker. The name-change will go into effect on January 1, 2008.

The estimated cost is about $100,000 and the money will be raised through private donations. The chancellor believes the name change will set UMR apart from the other UM system schools and make UMR more recognizable nationally. The name change is part of chancellor John S. Carney III's goal of making UMR one of the nations top 5 technological research universities by 2010.

The University of Missouri system also announced a new leader on Friday. THe board of curators made it official today, confirming what KOMU reported on Thursday. Dr. Gordon Lamb is the new interim president of the UM system.

Dr. Lamb has a lot of university leadership experience. He grow up in the midwest and the board of curators thinks he will be able to lead this system during its time of change.

Dr. Lamb's first day as interim president will be Monday. Lamb will be filling in until a permanent president is announced. He has no intention to serve as permanent president, but he says he's willing to help out the UM system.

"The main thing of all of this is to make a good, smooth solid transition to a permanent president and that will occur, I hope, fairly soon," Lamb explained.

The curators emphazied they are going to take as long as they need to find a replacement, they say they don't want to rush the process.