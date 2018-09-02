Major Fire Damage

The fire started around 1 p.m. Fire officials and neighbors claimed that they could see the smoke as far away as Centralia. Firefighters fought the flames from a truck, but a good samaritan jumped into the house and reported to the firefighters that both televisions in the house were left on and a dog was in the basement. The firefighters said that they believe the house is almost a 100% loss.

"Very large house, uh, the entire upstairs floor is basically burned away, uh, first floor's about the same, it still has some studs, just, lots of damage," said Columbia Fire Department Training Captain Rick Douglas.

Nobody was in the house at the time. Investigators have determined that an electrical wiring short between the dining room ceiling and second floor was the cause. Damage estimates have been adjusted to $800,000: $550,000 for the structure and $250,000 for the contents.