Major Kansas City corporation created famous Royals logo

KANSAS CITY - The Hallmark Corporation, based in Kansas City, is responsible for the Royals' signature crown logo.

Founded in 1910 when J.C. Hall decided to travel to Kansas City from Nebraska to sell postcards, Hallmark has become a billion dollar company. Although much of the company's production is elsewhere, Hallmark headquarters is still based in Kansas City, and the company is very iconic to the city.

"Hallmark is involved through its people, its products and its cash grants all over the place in Kansas City," said Hallmark spokesperson Linda Odell.

In the late '60s when the Royals were founded, Ewing Kauffman, owner of the American League expansion club, and general manager Cedric Tallis, asked Hallmark to design the emblem and logo for the team.

"I think they came to us because they knew we did crowns," Odell said.

15 artists submitted potential logos in the spring of 1968 and by the fall the Kauffmans had made their decision. The winning artist was Shannon Manning.

Manning's design featured a white "R" and a smaller gold "KC" on a royal blue shield topped by a four-pointed gold crown. The word "Royals" in gold lettering appears below the shield.

The original logo has changed over the years, with "KC" but the core of the 1969 emblem has remained. The logo can be see high above Kauffman Stadium as the scoreboard.

Hallmark is working on a Royals ornament but hasn't done much for the team since creating the logo.

Last week for Game 1 of the World Series, Hallmark artists gathered and chalked a mural outside of Crown Center Plaza to show their support and created and sent a card to the team wishing them luck.