Major Winter Storm Hits Missouri

Snow will continue to be heavy at times and along with winds gusting to 30 miles per hour will reduce visibility to 1/4 mile or less creating near blizzard conditions at times overnight. Expected total snowfall accumulations by noon Friday are:

8"-16"+ from Sedalia to Boonville to Columbia to Bowling Green including Marshall, Fayette, Versailles, Jefferson City, Fulton and surrounding areas. Some areas could receive higher amounts closer to 18".

10" along the Interstate 44 corridor including Rolla, St. James, and Ft. Leonard Wood.

5"-10" from Carrollton to Macon including Brookfield, Salisbury, and surrounding areas.

Travel will become extremely difficult Friday morning. Use caution if you must venture out. Stay tuned to KOMU, KOMU WeatherPlus, and KOMU.com for the latest weather information and closings.