Make Sure Your Recyclables Are Being Recycled

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works Department wants to remind citizens how to recycle. The Material Recovery Facility has to sort through every recycle bag and pick out the items that are not recyclable. If every citizen were to recycle properly the facility could run more efficiently and improve its "green" impact on the environment.

Citizens should remember that in Columbia items such as paper, cardboard, aluminum, tin cans, glass, and plastics #1 and #2 can be recycled. Items that are not recyclable include Styrofoam, thick plastics, books and pottery. Even when recycling correct items, they still must be bagged correctly to make it through the recycling process. An example of proper bagging is to place metals, glass and plastics together in the blue bags and to place papers, cardboard and fibers in any separate container. Placing all these items in the same container makes it so that the facility cannot recycle all of your items, despite your efforts. Cynthia Mitchell, Landfill & Recovery Superintendent said, "60% of the material that ends up in the landfill could have been composted or recycled."

For more information on how to make sure your recyclables get recycled please visit this website