Making Rural Care Accessible

"In Columbia, we use nurse practitioners to work one-on-one with patients and interface with their doctors to help them manage their illness," said LeMaster, of MU's school of medicine. Under the grant, that would change.

"We would have licensed practical nurses doing this - sort of the same type of level of nurse that are already out in those clinics - working with their doctors, working with the patients on a one-on-one basis."

LeMaster said the problem with transitioning this idea to rural areas is that it can be expensive. But researchers hope to set up a support group system to the help in the clinics.

LeMaster said the project will last for the next three years, at which point he plans to apply for more grants to continue the work.

Prevention and Information Tips:

Pre-diabetes:

Diabetes:

Symptoms of Diabetes:

Frequent urination

Excessive thirst

Extreme hunger

Unusual weight loss

Increased fatigue

Irritability

Blurry vision

Before people develop Type 2 diabetes, they almost have "pre-diabetes:" blood glucose levels that are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. There are 54 million people in the United States who have pre-diabetes. Pre-diabetes is a serious medical condition that can be treated. The good enws is that a recently completed Diabetes Prevention Program study conclusively showed that people with pre-diabetes can prevent the development of Type 2 diabetes by making changes in their diet and increasing their level of physical activity.Certain health problems (including being overweight, unhealthy cholesterol, smoking, high blood glucose, high blood pressure and physical inactivity) put you at higher risk for diabetes and heart disease. Keeping an eye on these problems: keeping them "in check" can help you prevent diabetes and heart disease.