Making Rural Care Accessible
"In Columbia, we use nurse practitioners to work one-on-one with patients and interface with their doctors to help them manage their illness," said LeMaster, of MU's school of medicine. Under the grant, that would change.
"We would have licensed practical nurses doing this - sort of the same type of level of nurse that are already out in those clinics - working with their doctors, working with the patients on a one-on-one basis."
LeMaster said the problem with transitioning this idea to rural areas is that it can be expensive. But researchers hope to set up a support group system to the help in the clinics.
LeMaster said the project will last for the next three years, at which point he plans to apply for more grants to continue the work.Prevention and Information Tips:
Pre-diabetes: Before people develop Type 2 diabetes, they almost have "pre-diabetes:" blood glucose levels that are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. There are 54 million people in the United States who have pre-diabetes. Pre-diabetes is a serious medical condition that can be treated. The good enws is that a recently completed Diabetes Prevention Program study conclusively showed that people with pre-diabetes can prevent the development of Type 2 diabetes by making changes in their diet and increasing their level of physical activity.
Diabetes: Certain health problems (including being overweight, unhealthy cholesterol, smoking, high blood glucose, high blood pressure and physical inactivity) put you at higher risk for diabetes and heart disease. Keeping an eye on these problems: keeping them "in check" can help you prevent diabetes and heart disease.
Symptoms of Diabetes:
- Frequent urination
- Excessive thirst
- Extreme hunger
- Unusual weight loss
- Increased fatigue
- Irritability
- Blurry vision
More News
Grid
List
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office has arrested a registered sex offender after an investigation. Monday, deputies... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested two in a residential burglary case. On Monday, deputies with the Moniteau County Sheriff's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Fire officials said a vacant home that had previous fire damage caught fire once again early Thursday.... More >>
in
FULTON - Early Thursday morning, police arrested a man for allegedly running into a home naked. The Fulton Police... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shots fired incident at The Links at Columbia apartment complex late Wednesday. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - When Gov. Mike Parson appointed Mike Kehoe as his lieutenant governor in June, it was not the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - No more long days in the waiting rooms or scurrying around to get a physical the day before... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - A man charged with first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree statutory rape entered a last-minute... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump will be coming to Missouri to support Attorney General Josh Hawley as he campaigns for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Cole County judge has dismissed a lawsuit which claimed Gov. Mike Parson acted outside his authority when... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - The principal of Blue Ridge Elementary school was arrested in connection to a Saturday night crash on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Both the Columbia and Jefferson City fire departments came together to learn and practice basic water rescue... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, MO - Protesters met Vice President Mike Pence both inside and outside his speech in Kansas City Wednesday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A group suspected of stealing from cars was taken into custody Tuesday, according to Jefferson City Police.... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The story of the three lost boys of Hannibal remains a mystery after a cave search ended... More >>
in
CENTRALIA -- The city has issued a water boil advisory for city water customers in certain parts of Centralia. The... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former pharmacy technician at a Springfield hospital stole morphine and the powerful synthetic... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University officials announced a record breaking fundraising year on Wednesday. In 2018, the University of Missouri raised more... More >>
in