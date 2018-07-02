Making Tracks Toward Christmas

Thursday, December 15 2005

Arthur Kristofik started collecting toy trains in the 1960s. 

"I've been collecting for 43 years, since 1962, and just been keep adding to the layout every year," he explained. "A little bit at Christmas, a little bit at birthdays, as I got older, just as I want."

His collection is big enough now to make a 16'x24' magical toy train display.

"I enjoy setting up the layout. I enjoy playing with the trains, so it's a nice combination to set it up at Christmas time and share it with the public," said Kristofik. "There's something about Christmas and trains that just go together."

Kristofik took about three months to build the display with all its bells and whistles, including 35 operating accessories.

His train set leaves many people speechless. One young visitor knows what he's going to tell his friends.

"I went to this really cool place with all of these collectible trains," said Cole Spencer.

After seeing Krisotfik's show, Cole asked his mom for a train set for Christmas.

