Male Assaulted by Four Other Men

COLUMBIA — An officer from the University of Missouri Police Department located an assaulted male early Saturday morning. The assault occurred in MU Parking Lot RC 18 near Bengals bar, according to a media release from the MU Police Department.

After an argument in the parking lot, four males assaulted the 29-year-old victim. The officer said that each of the suspects struck the victim at least once. The suspects left the area in what is believed to be a silver Impala. No further description of the four males is available at this time.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with any information is requested to call Detective Sam Easley at (573) 884-3721, or CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477. Individuals also may submit tips online at 875tips.com. Individuals may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1500 if the information leads to an arrest.

