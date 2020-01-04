Malfunctioning electrical equipment causes fire, $20K damage to Columbia home

Photo courtesy: The Columbia Fire Department

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department released what caused a residential fire at a home in southwest Columbia.

The department said in a news release the fire's cause is malfunctioning electrical equipment.

Crews were sent to the fire Wednesday, Jan. 1 in the 5600 block of Abercorn Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Eight units arrived within seven minutes, and they found a single story home with a fire inside the garage.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire in the southwest corner of the garage. They got it under control in about 10 minutes.

An Assistant Fire Marshal estimates the damage at $22,290.

No injuries were reported in the fire.