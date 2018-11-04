Mall Restricts Teens

The Columbia Mall is a hot spot for a variety of shoppers. But business owners say one group in general has been causing problems.

"Teenagers in groups of 10 to 12 would push people around and come in and steal candy," business owner David Robinson said.

Robinson isn't the only business owner with complaints. The Columbia and Capital malls decided to adopt a new policy to help solve the problem.

"This requires teenagers to have an adult with them on Friday and Saturday nights," Sonja Derboven, Marketing Manager for the Columbia Mall, said.

Starting on Feb. 2, the new parental guidance policy will go into effect. Mall security will be stationed at each of the entrances throughout the complex. Anchor stores like Barnes & Noble do not come under the new policy and will be responsible for policing themselves. Some teenagers aren't happy about going to the mall with mom and dad.

"I don't think it's that good of an idea because I know a lot of people like to go to the mall and hang out with their friends and if they have to go with their parents it won't be as much fun," 15-year-old George Brand said.

Malls in St. Louis and Minneapolis have adopted similar policies.