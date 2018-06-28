Mall Where Shootings Took Place Re-opens

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City shopping mall re-opens for business, two days after a gunman shot and killed two people after taking a car belonging to a woman who was found dead. After a man and woman were gunned down in the Ward Parkway Center parking lot Sunday, 51-year-old David Logsdon was shot to death by police near the Target store where he once worked. Today the owners of the mall and some retailers are offering free counseling to employees. Target said Logsdon was a former "team member" at its Ward Parkway store and that "he left on his own accord" in November 2006.