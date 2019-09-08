Malls Oust Young Shoppers
COLUMBIA - Shoppers younger than 17 will need adult supervision at two mid-Missouri malls on Friday and Saturday nights. The Chicago-based operator of 200 shopping centers nationwide chose Columbia Mall and Jefferson City's Capital Mall to test the new policy. Beginning Feb. 2, the malls will ban shoppers under 17 from 4 p.m. until closing on Fridays and Saturdays, unless they're accompanied by someone at least 21 years old. There are exceptions for employees and movie-goers younger than 17, as well as for stores with outside entrances that have their own security.
