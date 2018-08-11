Man, 19, accused in connection with Ferguson-related looting

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis County 19-year-old is accused of assisting in the looting that followed a grand jury's decision a year ago not to indict a Ferguson police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors have charged Ithamar Trotter with second-degree burglary.

Authorities allege Trotter confessed to entering the Dellwood Market during looting on Nov. 25 of last year. Police said he was recorded on video inside the market.

Investigators earlier this year released surveillance video and images of the looting earlier and said it may take years to identify and charge people in the looting of shops in and around Ferguson.

Online court records don't show whether Trotter has an attorney.