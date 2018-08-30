Man, 19, assaulted by three in Columbia Sunday morning

COLUMBIA - The Columbia police are looking for three suspects that they say assaulted a man and attempted to rob him early Sunday morning.

According to police, the 19-year-old victim was approached by three men in their mid-20s near the 1200 block of Walnut Street about 3:12 a.m.

The suspects then assaulted the victim and attempted to take property from him. The men were unsuccessful and were no longer at the scene when authorities arrived.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and was transported to a local hospital following police arrival.

Columbia police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Columbia Police Department or the TIPS hot line at (573) 875-TIPS (8477).