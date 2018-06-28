Man, 20, accused in kidnapping, rape of woman in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man has been accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in Kansas City and sexually assaulting her with another man.

The Kansas City Star reports that 20-year-old Omar Lopez-Maldonado faces charges of sodomy, assault and tampering with a vehicle in the Jan. 9 incident.

Court records say the victim was tired, slightly intoxicated and waiting in a car for a friend when two men approached, got into the vehicle and drove away.

The victim says she tried to escape the car, but the driver pulled her back into the vehicle. They drove her to an unknown field and repeatedly raped her at gunpoint.

Lopez-Maldonado was arrested after investigators connected him to the incident through telephone records. Court records say he has denied knowing the victim or attacking her.