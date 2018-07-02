Man, 21, accused in connection with Ferguson-related looting

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — A 21-year-old man is the latest suspect to be accused of assisting in the looting that followed last year's grand jury decision not to indict a Ferguson police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County prosecutors have charged Donovan Doan of St. Peters with second-degree burglary and misdemeanor stealing.

Investigators allege Doan stole beers on Nov. 25 of last year during looting of the Dellwood Market.

Investigators have been releasing surveillance video and images of the looting and say it may take years to identify and charge people in the looting of shops in and around Ferguson.

Online court records don't show whether Doan has an attorney.