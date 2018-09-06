Man, 70, charged with killing girlfriend in Missouri home

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (AP) — A 70-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of his girlfriend in southwest Missouri.

Ellman Long was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 54-year old Jennifer McDaris. The Springfield News-Leader reports that he drove to a Springfield police station Wednesday to report that he had shot his girlfriend hours earlier at her home in Fair Grove.

The records say he told investigators that McDaris berated him and accused him of cheating after she used meth. He said he felt threatened and "didn't know what she would do."

He said he considered killing himself after the shooting and that he drove around aimlessly with a handgun.

Bond is set at $150,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.