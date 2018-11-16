Man accidentally shoots self at Missouri dealership

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Police in southeast Missouri's Cape Girardeau say they're investigating the case of a man who accidentally shot himself while showing off a handgun at a car dealership.

The (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian reports that the man was taken to a hospital after the shooting about 5 p.m. Wednesday at Coad Chevrolet.

The man's name has not been released, and his medical status was not immediately clear Friday.

Police spokesman Adam Glueck says police will submit findings of their investigation to the county prosecutor for review.

There was no immediate word Friday about any charges.