Man accused in Columbia stabbing appears in court

COLUMBIA - The man accused in the Oct. 6 stabbing death of Walter Lige appeared in Boone County Court via video Thursday morning. Anthony Shegog made his initial appearance where the judge read the charges against him. Shegog is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police arrested Shegog for the murder of Walter Lige on Pecan Street Monday afternoon. Investigators said they spoke with a female witness who shared an apartment with Shegog at 407 Pecan Street. Reports said the witness told officers Lige and Shegog came to her apartment and Shegog became jealous of Lige talking to the female witness. She claims Shegog then stabbed Lige near the back door of the residence.

During a search of the apartment, officers found items belonging to Lige as well as a knife with what appeared to be blood on it. Authorities said the knife matched the description given by the female witness. Officers said they also found blood in the area where the witness said the stabbing happened.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 7.