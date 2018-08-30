Man accused in deadly St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 22-year-old man is jailed without bond after being accused in St. Louis of fatally shooting an acquaintance during a family gathering.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Dominique Kemper was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

Police say Kemper drove up about 6 p.m. Wednesday to a home where 43-year-old Andre Walker was attending a family gathering, then repeatedly shot Walker.

Walker later died at a hospital.

Online court records do not show whether Kemper has an attorney.