Man accused in death of infant son pleads guilty
CALIFORNIA - A Fortuna man pleaded guilty Friday to charges related to the 2017 death of his young son.
Matthew Hamm was charged with murder and abandonment of a corpse after deputies found the child's body in Hamm's home. Court documents said the body had been burned.
Hamm first told investigators the boy choked and died, but later admitted to hitting him with a mug after the child spilled some water. He said he was mad a family member hadn't come to pick up the boy.
Hamm is scheduled to be sentenced in mid-February.
