Man accused in Ferguson police shooting to seek lower bond

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - The attorney for a man accused of shooting two police officers during a Ferguson demonstration said he'll seek a lower bond for his client.

Twenty-year-old Jeffrey Williams is scheduled for a St. Louis County court appearance Tuesday on charges of felony assault, armed criminal action and a weapons offense.

Williams' attorney, Jerryl Christmas, told The Associated Press on Monday he'll ask a judge to reduce Williams' bond from $300,000 cash-only.

Williams is accused of wounding the officers on March 12, during an early morning rally sparked by the resignation of Ferguson's police chief. Both officers are expected to recover.

Prosecutors allege Williams told investigators he fired a gun but was aiming at someone else. Christmas said his client never fired a weapon that day and the shooter remains at large.