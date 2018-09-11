Man accused in Kansas Jewish site killings pleads not guilty

By: The Associated Press

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A Missouri white supremacist pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he gunned down three people in 2014 at Jewish sites in the Kansas City area.

74-year-old Frazier Glenn Miller entered the pleas during a court appearance in Johnson County, Kansas.

Miller was ordered earlier in March to stand trial on charges of capital murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count each of aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a weapon at a structure.

Prosecutors planed to seek the death penalty if Miller is convicted.

Miller has said he felt a duty to kill Jews before his death, which he believed to be imminent because he suffered from emphysema.

A judge Friday denied Miller's request for Internet access while he was jailed and awaiting trial.