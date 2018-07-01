Man Accused in Killings Pleads Not Guilty

JACKSON (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has pleaded not guilty in the shooting deaths of his wife and son.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 48-year-old George Joseph of Cape Girardeau entered the plea during a court appearance on Monday.

Joseph is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife and 18-year-old son on May 30 at their Cape Girardeau home. He allegedly told police he killed his family and tried to kill himself after becoming despondent over financial issues.

Defense attorney Bryan Greaser says he is in talks with prosecutors about requests for a change of judge and change of venue.