Man accused in shooting death in Kansas City suburb

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man is accused of fatally shooting a 23-year-old man in the Kansas City, Missouri, suburb of Independence.

Jackson County prosecutors on Tuesday charged 20-year-old Tyrone Willard II of Kansas City with second-degree murder in the Dec. 4 death of Phillip Diaz. Willard also is charged with distributing or delivering a controlled substance.

Authorities say Diaz was shot outside an apartment complex. Police say the police tracked a car described at the crime scene to someone who knew Willard, and Diaz's last text message was from Willard.

Authorities say Willard told investigators he met Diaz for a drug deal, and that Diaz was shot during that transaction in the suspect's vehicle.

Online court records don't show whether Willard has an attorney.