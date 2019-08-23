Man Accused in Two Separate Murders in St. Louis

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (AP) - A man already charged in a fatal shooting earlier this year in Ferguson is now facing murder charges in a second St. Louis County town.

Authorities say 23-year-old Darrion Landrum is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the October killing of 23-year-old Jay Pearson in Breckenridge Hills. Police say Landrum also shot another man at the time. The second man survived.

Just last week, Landrum was charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 19 shooting death of 20-year-old Robert McGartland in Ferguson. Authorities say Landrum ran off with a backpack containing marijuana after shooting McGartland.

Landrum is jailed on $500,000 bond. He does not yet have an attorney.