Man Accused of 1979 Murder

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man released from an Illinois jail after his two murder convictions were overturned has been charged with killing a Missouri girl nearly 30 years ago. Fifty-five-year-old Gregory Bowman was arrested last night at his father's home in Bellmont, Illinois. He is charged with capital murder in the 1977 strangulation of 16-year-old Velda Joy Rumfelt, of the St. Louis suburb of Brentwood. Bowman was released from the St. Clair County Jail on January 26th. About six years earlier, a judge granted him a new trial, saying he had been tricked into confessing to the double killing in 1979. He recanted several days later, saying his statements were coerced. A date and venue for his second trial has not been set.