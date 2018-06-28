Man accused of attacking Kansas City animal control officer

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of assaulting a female city animal control officer and leading police on a pursuit.

The Kansas City Star reports 45-year-old Ricky Allen Williams is charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, vehicle theft, assault and armed criminal action.

Court documents allege Williams choked and threatened to kill an animal control officer who had gone to the home to check on a dog that lacked food, water and shelter.

When a passer-by saw the alleged assault and intervened, Williams allegedly threatened that person.

Williams jumped into the passer-by's vehicle and drove off as police arrived, prompting a chase that ended when the vehicle got stuck in mud.

It was not immediately clear Friday if Williams has an attorney.