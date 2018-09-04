Man accused of beating significant other with hammer

COLUMBIA — A 41-year-old man was accused of beating his significant other with a hammer Friday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said Steven Holcomb was taken into custody Friday around 6 p.m. He faces two charges of second-degree domestic assault. His bail is set at $10,000 per count.

His significant other is doing okay, according to officials at Boone County Sheriff's Department.