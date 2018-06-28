Man Accused of Breaking Into Cars -- at Police Lot

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A 32-year-old man is in custody after allegedly breaking into cars -- on the parking lot of a St. Louis police substation.

Police tell KMOV-TV the break-ins happened just after 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at a police substation. An officer saw the man running from the parking lot, then found two cars were broken into.

After a short chase, the suspect was captured.

The cars were personal cars of officers. It wasn't immediately clear if anything was stolen.