Man accused of breaking into home and kidnapping 7-month-old

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have arrested a man they said broke into a home on Godas Drive and kidnapped a 7-month-old child.

Officers responded to a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. Monday where a police investigation revealed 30-year-old Columbia man Marcus Terile Clark broke into a home on Godas Drive by smashing a propane tank through a window.

The report said after Clark got in the home, a woman who lived there took off running out of the home.

Police said Clark took the woman's 7-month-old daughter and left the scene.

Columbia Police said they located Clark and the 7-month-old girl on Newton Drive.

The report indicates the child was unharmed.

Officers arrested Clark on suspicions of burglary, parental kidnapping, and property damage.

Clark was in Boone County Jail as of Tuesday morning.