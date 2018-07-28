Man accused of breaking into MU sorority house

COLUMBIA - A 23-year-old man is accused of breaking into the MU Alpha Chi Omega sorority house Thursday.

John Arthur Taylor faces charges of second-degree burglary and property damage.

Another MU sorority, Phi Mu, emailed its members with details of the crime.

That email said the suspect did not enter the house by force, but waited until a member opened the door and went in the house behind her. He then went to the third floor and spray-painted house property, according to the email, and no one was hurt.

Taylor's bond is set at $5,500 with the conditions that he is not allowed on the premises of 900 Richmond Avenue.