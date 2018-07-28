Man accused of breaking into MU sorority house

1 year 10 months 2 days ago Friday, September 23 2016 Sep 23, 2016 Friday, September 23, 2016 10:40:00 PM CDT September 23, 2016 in News
By: Katie Parkins, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - A 23-year-old man is accused of breaking into the MU Alpha Chi Omega sorority house Thursday.

John Arthur Taylor faces charges of second-degree burglary and property damage.

Another MU sorority, Phi Mu, emailed its members with details of the crime.

That email said the suspect did not enter the house by force, but waited until a member opened the door and went in the house behind her. He then went to the third floor and spray-painted house property, according to the email, and no one was hurt.

Taylor's bond is set at $5,500 with the conditions that he is not allowed on the premises of 900 Richmond Avenue.

More News

Grid
List

2018 is on pace to be the 4th-hottest year on record
2018 is on pace to be the 4th-hottest year on record
(CNN) -- Sunburned? You're not the only one. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA),... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 11:47:51 PM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

Report: Records show scores of allegations of sexual misconduct at shelters for immigrant kids
Report: Records show scores of allegations of sexual misconduct at shelters for immigrant kids
(CNN) -- Police have responded to at least 125 calls in the past five years alleging sex offenses at shelters... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 11:33:45 PM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

North Korea hands over the possible remains of American war dead
North Korea hands over the possible remains of American war dead
(CNN) -- A US Air Force plane carrying what are believed to be the remains of US troops killed during... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 9:49:25 PM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

Three arrested, juvenile detained after stolen car found in Callaway County
Three arrested, juvenile detained after stolen car found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Three men and a teenager were in custody Friday night and faced felony charges after authorities found... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 8:49:00 PM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

Northern California wildfire kills two, destroys homes in Redding
Northern California wildfire kills two, destroys homes in Redding
(CNN) -- Officials were driving Friday through the smoldering remains of a neighborhood in the Northern California city of Redding,... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 6:36:54 PM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

NTSB: Recordings show change in weather before duck boat sank
NTSB: Recordings show change in weather before duck boat sank
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Video and audio recordings from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show that the lake... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 5:29:00 PM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

4 charged in death of taxi driver whose body was burned
4 charged in death of taxi driver whose body was burned
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Four people have been charged in the death of a suburban St. Louis taxi driver whose... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 5:05:29 PM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

MoviePass couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets on Thursday
MoviePass couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets on Thursday
(CNN Money) -- MoviePass is on life support. Helios and Matheson, the parent company of the popular movie subscription... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 4:50:02 PM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

Survivor says male sexual abuse needs more attention
Survivor says male sexual abuse needs more attention
JEFFERSON CITY - Male sexual abuse happens to one in six boys by the time he is 18, and a... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 2:43:00 PM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

One neighbor says it took hours to rescue 137 animals from a Fulton home
One neighbor says it took hours to rescue 137 animals from a Fulton home
FULTON - Fulton police department searched a Fulton house Thursday and found 137 animals, guinea pigs, lambs, chickens, snakes, unhatched... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 2:38:00 PM CDT July 27, 2018 in Top Stories

Health care advocates warn Missourians' of threats to the Affordable Care Act
Health care advocates warn Missourians' of threats to the Affordable Care Act
JEFFERSON CITY - Health care advocates are coming together after the one year anniversary of the Senate's failed repeal vote... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 2:22:00 PM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

US economy grew at a brisk 4.1 percent rate last quarter
US economy grew at a brisk 4.1 percent rate last quarter
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy accelerated last quarter at an annual rate of 4.1 percent, the government estimated Friday,... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 12:34:00 PM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

UM curators vote to extend President Mun Choi's contract
UM curators vote to extend President Mun Choi's contract
SPRINGFIELD - The University of Missouri Board of Curators voted Friday to extent President Mun Choi's contract by two years.... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 11:13:35 AM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

Trial date set in lawsuit over deadly Waffle House shooting
Trial date set in lawsuit over deadly Waffle House shooting
COLUMBIA - A trial date has been set in the wrongful death lawsuit filed after the shooting of Anthony Warren... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 9:37:00 AM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

Coke is raising soda prices because of aluminum tariffs
Coke is raising soda prices because of aluminum tariffs
(CNN Money) -- America's favorite soda is the latest victim of the Trump administration's tariffs. Coca-Cola has hiked prices... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 9:25:00 AM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

Columbia, Boone County offer free Hepatitis C testing
Columbia, Boone County offer free Hepatitis C testing
COLUMBIA - Ahead of World Hepatitis Day, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is offering free Hepatitis C testing.... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 4:00:00 AM CDT July 27, 2018 in News

Police: man accidentally shot himself in south Columbia
Police: man accidentally shot himself in south Columbia
COLUMBIA - MU police said a man who accidentally shot himself Thursday night ended up at the South Providence Medical... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 9:33:00 PM CDT July 26, 2018 in News

Mars making closest approach to Earth in 15 years
Mars making closest approach to Earth in 15 years
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Now's the time to catch Mars in the night sky. Mars will be in... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 Thursday, July 26, 2018 8:12:00 PM CDT July 26, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 63°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 67°
2am 66°
3am 65°
4am 64°