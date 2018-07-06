Man accused of causing deadly Christmas 2014 crash

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A southwestern Illinois man is jailed on $200,000 bond after being accused of causing a Christmas Day 2014 crash that killed a female driver in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 46-year-old Larry Donnell Wallace of Belleville is charged with second-degree murder, assault, armed criminal action and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Authorities allege Wallace was traveling about 60 mph and drove through a red light on Dec. 25, 2014, hitting a car driven by 22-year-old Shanica Burney of St. Louis. Burney died, and a 22-year-old man in her car was injured.

Investigators said Wallace ran off, but court records allege his DNA was found on the deployed airbag.

He was arraigned last Friday. Online court records do not show whether he has an attorney.