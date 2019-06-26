Man accused of damaging streets and cars in Osage Beach

3 hours 29 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 2:21:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News
By: Sydney Moran, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

OSAGE BEACH – Police said a man was arrested after he was found damaging roads and cars Tuesday in Osage Beach.

Dale Russell Welcher was first seen tearing off road reflectors near Highway 54 and Case Road, police said.

Officers said Welcher ran from the scene once they arrived and went into the wooded area near Jeffries Road.

Officers said while they were searching for Welcher in the woods, they received a call about a male damaging vehicles in the Celebration Cruise parking lot. Two cars had damage to their turn signal switches and the rearview mirrors were completely removed.

Welcher ran once police made it there, officers said.

In a third encounter, police said they saw Welcher driving a yellow bulldozer in the middle of Jeffries Road, causing damage to the asphalt.

Welcher was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for a exam to see if he was fit for confinement exam then taken to Camden County Jail.

Welcher is charged on accounts of tampering with a motor vehicle; resisting /interfering with arrest, detention or stop; and property damage. His bond was set at $50,000.

