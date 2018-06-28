Man accused of deadly Kansas City road-rage shooting

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man is charged with second-degree murder in with what police suspect was a road-rage shooting that killed the other driver.

Jackson County prosecutors on Saturday also charged 45-year-old John C. Young of Independence, Missouri, with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Authorities say the May 25 confrontation killed 19-year-old Christopher Hutson of Lee's Summit. Hutson's pregnant girlfriend was grazed by a bullet.

Police say the woman told them the couple was returning from a sonogram appointment when they became disoriented in traffic. The woman says that's when a man in another vehicle began yelling at the victims.

Hutson was fatally shot in the head a short time later. Young was arrested Friday.

Online court records don't show whether Young has an attorney.