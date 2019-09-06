Man accused of deadly Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is jailed on $350,000 bond after being accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another.
Jackson County prosecutors have charged 36-year-old Gabriel English with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Authorities allege that English shot and killed Steven Thompson early last Friday near a home and wounded another man. Thompson died at the scene.
Police later arrested English and seized a semi-automatic handgun from a car in which English had been riding.
Online court records don't show whether English has an attorney.
