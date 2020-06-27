Man accused of defrauding Missouri cattle owners

BOWLING GREEN (AP) — A northeast Missouri man is accused in a scheme that authorities say defrauded more than a dozen cattle owners of $240,000.

The Hannibal Courier-Post (http://bit.ly/1Nqgo6A ) reports that 46-year-old Thomas Robert Hughes of Bowling Green faces felony charges of theft and passing a bad check. He is also charged with defrauding secured creditors for allegedly hiding assets and selling mortgaged property without consent of a bank that loaned him money.

Hughes is jailed in Montgomery County. A message seeking comment from his attorney on Wednesday was not immediately returned.

Authorities say Hughes used his scheme to steal money and cattle from 13 victims in Pike, Ralls and Montgomery counties over a three-year period.