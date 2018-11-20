Man Accused of Douglass Park Murder Appears in Court

COLUMBIA - The 20-year-old Columbia man accused of killing a teenager last year appeared in court Monday, one final time before his scheduled trial begins Tuesday.

Anthony Graves is charged with second degree murder as well as armed criminal action. The charges stem from an incident on March 12, 2012, when Graves allegedly shot and killed 17-year-old DeAudre Orlando Johnson near Douglass Park.

During Monday's hearing, Judge Kevin Crane ruled on 21 motions filed by the defendant. Those motions all regarded admissibility of evidence. Graves also pleaded not guilty to the murder charge once again on Monday.

The courtroom was filled for Monday's hearing. Family and friends of both Graves and Jordan attended the hearing.

The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. Graves faces up to 30 years in jail for the murder charge and three years in jail for the armed criminal offense charge.