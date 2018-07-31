Man accused of driving lawnmower recklessly charged with DWI

FULTON (AP) — A central Missouri man with a history of drunken driving offenses faces a new charge after he was spotted driving a lawnmower recklessly.

Forty-four-year-old Jeremy Cochran, of Fulton, was charged Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Columbia Daily-Tribune reports that he was taken into custody Monday in Fulton. Maj. Roger Rice said officers had to fight with Cochran to arrest him but that nobody was injured in the scuffle.

He was taken to the Callaway County Jail and was being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.