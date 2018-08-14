Man accused of embezzling from Missouri used-car dealership
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A man is accused of stealing roughly $90,000 from a suburban St. Louis used-car dealership where he worked.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 35-year-old John Thomas Shelton of rural St. Charles County was charged Thursday with felony theft.
Authorities said Shelton was considered "a trusted employee" at First Capitol Auto Sales when he stole the money from February 2013 to last month from accounts he set up for the business, transferring it to his personal checking account.
Court documents said Shelton denied stealing any money and didn't recall transferring any funds to his own account.
Online court records don't show whether he has an attorney.
More News
Grid
List
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A man who found a dog "hopping" along Highway 54 with his legs and muzzle taped says... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a 9-cent increase in the operating tax rate ceiling... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mugs Up Drive In's manager said the restaurant is back in tiptop shape after a power line accident... More >>
in
MACON – A viral tweet is prompting the Missouri State Highway Patrol to warn people to call 911 if they... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Living Canvas, a tattoo, body piercing and art gallery on Broadway, is shutting its doors earlier than it... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members said the city has reached a financial tipping point and now they have until... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Democrats have voted to ditch a recently added tenet aimed at welcoming anti-abortion candidates. ... More >>
in
MEXICO - Gov. Parson is traveling through the northeastern part of Missouri this week and he started his travels in... More >>
in
MISSION HILLS, Kan. (AP) — A couple from a Kansas City suburb alleges that a $90 million billing scheme found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri taxpayers may be covering $884,000 in legal fees for a Columbia church's U.S. Supreme Court case... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A ballot measure attempting to limit union powers helped drive Missouri's largest voter turnout for a... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The FBI has fired Peter Strzok, an agent who was removed from the Russia probe last year for... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said it's "great" that consumers might boycott Harley-Davidson if it moves some motorcycle production overseas.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new state law aims to reduce the number of Missouri residents driving vehicles with expired... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A 10-week-old Missouri girl has died after being left inside a hot vehicle. The Southeast... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Officials say a house caught fire Sunday afternoon because of improperly disposed smoking materials. Three people were... More >>
in
(CNN) - One winter afternoon last year, Duane Engebretson sat in his stepdaughter's hospital room at the Mayo Clinic in... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A fleeing Kansas City driver has been charged with manslaughter in a deadly crash. ... More >>
in