Man accused of embezzling from Missouri used-car dealership

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) — A man is accused of stealing roughly $90,000 from a suburban St. Louis used-car dealership where he worked.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 35-year-old John Thomas Shelton of rural St. Charles County was charged Thursday with felony theft.

Authorities said Shelton was considered "a trusted employee" at First Capitol Auto Sales when he stole the money from February 2013 to last month from accounts he set up for the business, transferring it to his personal checking account.

Court documents said Shelton denied stealing any money and didn't recall transferring any funds to his own account.

Online court records don't show whether he has an attorney.