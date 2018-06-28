Man accused of exposing himself at drive-thru in Fulton

FULTON - A report of a man exposing himself to an employee of a business led police to make an arrest Thursday morning, according to a news release.

The Fulton Police Department said an employee of a business in the 1200 block of N. Bluff St. reported around 10:50 a.m. a white male subject had driven through the drive-thru multiple times, exposing himself to employees.

After the employee provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle, officers made contact with Tyler R. Boston, 19, of Fulton, who was sitting at the drive-thru of the business, the release said.

Officers arrested Boston on suspicion of sexual misconduct, according to police. When officers arrested Boston, they said, they found him to be in possession "of a small amount of marijuana."

Officers later released Boston on summons to appear for first-degree sexual misconduct and possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, the release said.