Man Accused of Fatal Beating

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) - A mid-Missouri man pleaded not guilty in the beating death of another man. Twenty-six-year-old Jon T. Shikles entered the plea Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Travis Dean Higgins.

Both men are from California, Mo. Higgins' body was found last week in an alley about three blocks from the courthouse square in California. The Moniteau County Sheriff's department says Shikles was released on $50,000 bond.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.